State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

