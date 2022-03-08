Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.79

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 112114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $322,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

