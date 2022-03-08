Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 8,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 20,204,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.