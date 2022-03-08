Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 20,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,800. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

