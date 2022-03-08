Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th.

STC opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,177,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 73,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

