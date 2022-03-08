Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.38

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 6362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 79,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

