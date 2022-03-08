Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 22344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

