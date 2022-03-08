Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,860.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,213.79 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,964.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,837.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 110.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,445 shares of company stock worth $18,991,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

