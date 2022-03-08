Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 926 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

