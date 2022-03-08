Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

