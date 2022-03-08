Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

