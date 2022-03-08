Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,868,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

