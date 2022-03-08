StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.57 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.
In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
