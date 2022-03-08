StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.57 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.