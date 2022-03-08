StockNews.com Downgrades Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Sell

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,923 shares of company stock worth $63,080,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

