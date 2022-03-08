StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

