Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $490,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

