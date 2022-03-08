Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 40,742 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,742 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,927. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.