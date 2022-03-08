Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. 1,162,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,548,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.