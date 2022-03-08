Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

