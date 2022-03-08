Stonnington Group LLC Invests $392,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

APD stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.