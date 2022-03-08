Stonnington Group LLC Invests $585,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

