Stonnington Group LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $244.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $366.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

