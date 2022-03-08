STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,227 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STORE Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STOR stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

