Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (TSE:SWY)
