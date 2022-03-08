Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG opened at $591.97 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.