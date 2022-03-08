Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

