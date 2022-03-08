Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.