Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,195,357 shares of company stock valued at $862,563,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $392.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.