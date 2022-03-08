Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
