Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

