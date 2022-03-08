Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,073,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,826 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

