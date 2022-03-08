Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

