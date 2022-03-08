Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,960 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

