Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 16,689 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

