Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $375.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $339.12 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

