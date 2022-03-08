Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,050 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.