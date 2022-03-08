Strike Price Reaches $38.55 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Strike has a total market cap of $120.54 million and $25.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.55 or 0.00099883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,856 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

