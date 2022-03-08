Strong (STRONG) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $188.95 or 0.00487560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

