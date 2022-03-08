Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on March 25th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSE RGR opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,957,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.