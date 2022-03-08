Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 115,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 81,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

