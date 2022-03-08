Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.12. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.03.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

