Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
SUHJY opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
