Super Zero Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $357,298.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $357,298.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,612,360 coins and its circulating supply is 346,440,835 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

