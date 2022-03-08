Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 3,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,400. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.