Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SURF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 3,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,400. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 9.79.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
