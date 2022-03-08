Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Financial Comparison

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 0.91% 3.50% 0.82% Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Switch and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10 Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 203.36%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Switch.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 10.96 $5.41 million $0.05 536.00 Viant Technology $165.25 million 2.51 $20.64 million $12.07 0.57

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Switch. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

