Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,740.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,308.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

