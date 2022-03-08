SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SNX opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.