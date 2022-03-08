Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Cut by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

