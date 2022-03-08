TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.