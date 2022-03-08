TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.
NYSE:TAL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $78.07.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
