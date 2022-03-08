Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TLIS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

